Wilson Dam Road project nears an end

The decades-long Singing River Bridge Corridor project is near completion.



The final leg of widening Wilson Dam Road signals an end to a project that was first proposed in the early 1970s.



Nearly 30,000 vehicles cross the O'Neal Bridge every day according to the Transportation Department.



You can read more about the story from our news partners at the Times Daily.





