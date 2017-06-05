Shoals jobless rate hits 10-year low

Unemployment is at its lowest point in the Shoals since 2008.
The Shoals Metropolitan Statistical Area unemployment rate was 4.8 percent in April according to the Alabama Department of Labor.
The figures represent 63,613 employed people.
You can read more on this story from our news partners at the Times Daily.
