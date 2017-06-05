Young Guntersville Lake bass seem to be plentiful

Bass numbers should be strong in the coming years in Lake Guntersville according to biologists.



Surveys using fish nets have resulted in plentiful numbers of baby bass.



"I didn't expect that," said state fishery biologist Keith Floyd. "I may be as surprised as anyone."



You can read more about the story from our news partners at the Advertiser-Gleam.





