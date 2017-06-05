Dismissed Marshall County principal will appeal - WAFF-TV: News, Weather and Sports for Huntsville, AL

Dismissed Marshall County principal will appeal

GUNTERSVILLE, AL (WAFF) -

Former Brindlee Mountain High principal David McCollum plans to appeal his termination. 

The Marshall County School Board voted to end McCollum's contract after deciding to merge administrations with Brindlee Middle. 

You can read more on the story from our news partners at the Advertiser-Gleam
 

