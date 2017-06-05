Dismissed Marshall County principal will appeal

Former Brindlee Mountain High principal David McCollum plans to appeal his termination.
The Marshall County School Board voted to end McCollum's contract after deciding to merge administrations with Brindlee Middle.
You can read more on the story from our news partners at the Advertiser-Gleam.
Copyright 2017 WAFF. All rights reserved.
The manhunt continues in Colbert County for one of the three inmates who broke out of the Prentiss County Jail in Mississippi on Thursday.More >>
The manhunt continues in Colbert County for one of the three inmates who broke out of the Prentiss County Jail in Mississippi on Thursday.More >>
Decatur Council City Council members say the city's trash problem needs fixed, and they're talking about stricter enforcement.More >>
Decatur Council City Council members say the city's trash problem needs fixed, and they're talking about stricter enforcement.More >>
The University of North Alabama plans to turn a vacant lot into extra parking space.More >>
The University of North Alabama plans to turn a vacant lot into extra parking space.More >>
The decades-long Singing River Bridge Corridor project is near completion.More >>
The decades-long Singing River Bridge Corridor project is near completion.More >>
Unemployment is at its lowest point in the Shoals since 2008.More >>
Unemployment is at its lowest point in the Shoals since 2008.More >>