Decatur officials consider stricter littering penalties ahead of citywide cleanup effort

Decatur Council City Council members say the city's trash problem needs fixed, and they're talking about stricter enforcement.

One councilman says harsher penalties, including a $1,000 fine, might convince people to follow the law.

Councilman Charles Kirby says not enough people who litter get cited for it and that the fines on the books aren't enough of a deterrent.

The trash issue has been talked about for years, but it has been emphasized as city officials discuss ways to reduce garbage service costs.

Currently the city imposes state fines for littering; $250 for a first conviction, $500 for a second. Kirby suggests raising that to $1,000, plus two weeks of court-ordered trash pickup for a first conviction.

Other council members say they just want the laws enforced and more citations issued by police.

Meanwhile, a two-week campaign to encourage residents to clean up their yards and neighborhoods starts next weekend It's called "Let's Clean Up, Decatur!"

It starts next Saturday and runs through June 24. This will give residents the chance to take unwanted items such as tires, dilapidated structures, fencing and scrap building or landscaping materials to the landfill free of charge.

Also, volunteers are needed to help their neighbors clean up their yards.

Click here for information about volunteering and a list of items that can't be taken to the landfill.

