SLIDESHOW: Meet the contestants of Miss Alabama 2017

The Miss Alabama Pageant 2017 will be held at the Wright Center at Samford University June 7-10.

Representing Huntsville and the surrounding areas is Chandler Shields, Miss Tennessee Valley.

The pageant will start at 7:00 p.m. central time each night.

The winner of the Miss Alabama will go on to represent the state at the Miss America pageant in September.

