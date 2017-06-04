SLIDESHOW: Meet the contestants of Miss Alabama 2017

The manhunt continues in Colbert County for one of the three inmates who broke out of the Prentiss County Jail in Mississippi on Thursday.More >>
While rain/storm coverage has not been that widespread through the afternoon, scattered storms remain possible into this evening.More >>
Former Auburn University President James “Jim” Martin died Saturday, June 3, at the age of 84.More >>
The Miss Alabama Pageant 2017 will be held at the Wright Center at Samford University June 7-10.More >>
Authorities are searching for an inmate who escaped from an assigned job location early Saturday morning.More >>
Frank first met 93-year-old Kate Mabry when the two were youngsters. Both lost their spouses many years ago.More >>
After first reports of attacks in London, Trump tweeted support for his travel ban, then offered support for Britons.More >>
A loud sound panicked thousands of fans gathered to watch the match on giant TV screens.More >>
Two people have been arrested, one person is dead, and another person is in the hospital following a police chase in Phenix City Saturday evening.More >>
