Manhunt for escaped inmate continues in Colbert County

The manhunt continues in Colbert County for one of the three inmates who broke out of the Prentiss County, Mississippi Jail Thursday.More >>
The manhunt continues in Colbert County for one of the three inmates who broke out of the Prentiss County, Mississippi Jail Thursday.More >>
Scattered storms will be ongoing for the late afternoon and evening.More >>
Scattered storms will be ongoing for the late afternoon and evening.More >>
Authorities are searching for an inmate who escaped from an assigned job location early Saturday morning.More >>
Authorities are searching for an inmate who escaped from an assigned job location early Saturday morning.More >>
One escaped Mississippi inmate is still on the loose in Colbert County.More >>
One escaped Mississippi inmate is still on the loose in Colbert County.More >>
Authorities confirm a teen swimmer drowned at Little River Canyon National Preserve on Friday.More >>
Authorities confirm a teen swimmer drowned at Little River Canyon National Preserve on Friday.More >>
A man wanted out of Clarke County for capital murder is believed to be in Jones County, according to Sheriff Alex Hodge.More >>
A man wanted out of Clarke County for capital murder is believed to be in Jones County, according to Sheriff Alex Hodge.More >>
One person is dead following a police chase in Phenix City Saturday night, the Russell County Coroner’s Officer confirms.More >>
One person is dead following a police chase in Phenix City Saturday night, the Russell County Coroner’s Officer confirms.More >>