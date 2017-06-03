Manhunt continues in Colbert County, no sightings Sunday

The manhunt continues in Colbert County for one of the three inmates who broke out of the Prentiss County Jail in Mississippi on Thursday.

Authorities caught David Glasco early Saturday morning. They captured Mark Lindsey Thursday afternoon.

John Brown remains at large.

Though there were no confirmed sightings Sunday, several residents had previously called 9-1-1 saying they spotted him, and that he's wearing a yellow-orange t-shirt and dark jeans.

Those tips have come from a concentrated area as the search area has been expanded into Cherokee.

Sightings of Brown are from the woods within a quarter mile of Cherokee High School, about fifteen miles southeast of where the hunt for the three escapees began in the Riverton Rose Trail area.

Residents are advised to stay cautious and to keep their doors locked.

