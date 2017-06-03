Final MS escapee recaptured; Colbert County manhunt over

The manhunt is over for three inmates who broke out of the Prentiss County Jail in Mississippi and fled to Colbert County last week.

Colbert County Sheriff Frank Williamson said John Brown has been captured in Corinth, Mississippi on Monday. He was sent back to Prentiss County.

Authorities caught David Glasco early Saturday morning. They captured Mark Lindsey Thursday afternoon.

Authorities were searching for Brown in the Riverton Rose Trail until they received information he had fled Colbert County on Sunday.

