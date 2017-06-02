Man faces drug trafficking charges after chase with Boaz police - WAFF-TV: News, Weather and Sports for Huntsville, AL

Raymon Gilliland (Source: Marshall County Sheriff's Office) Raymon Gilliland (Source: Marshall County Sheriff's Office)
BOAZ, AL (WAFF) -

A man is facing drug charges after a chase in Marshall County.

47-year-old Raymon Lynn Gilliland is facing drug trafficking and other drug-related charges.

Boaz police say Gilliland stopped on Sardis Cutoff Road Wednesday morning after a short chase. They say he tossed out several baggies during the chase, which ended up being methamphetamine.

He's held in the Marshall County Jail on a $50,000 bond.

