Jackson County man faces manslaughter charges in fatal 2016 wreck

A Jackson County man is facing charges after a fatal wreck last summer.

A grand jury has indicted 31-year-old Timothy Waylon Smith of Bridgeport on manslaughter charges.

The incident happened on East Second Street in Stevenson around 4 a.m. July 23, 2016 when Smith's vehicle ran off the road.

The accident killed Brian Zacheriah Chance McCullough.

According to the indictment, Smith was under the influence of alcohol and marijuana at the time of the crash and was speeding.

He's out on a $30,000 bond.

