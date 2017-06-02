Bass fishing on Lake Guntersville may be on a rebound

Bass numbers may be on their way back up in Lake Guntersville. That's good news after a major bass magazine took the lake off its top ten list for bass fishing destinations.

State experts have been watching the numbers. They saw good spawning last year and with checks were made just this week.

Mike Carter is a fishing guide on Lake Guntersville who has felt the frustration in recent years in catching the big one on Lake Gunterville.

Keith Floyd with state fisheries said the numbers have been down, but there's promise.

Floyd said spawning rates last year and this year were good. This week, they tested 11 times in different parts of the lake and found an average of 20 bass fingerlings.

Carter and the Lake Guntersville Conservation Group had been considering seeking a restock of the lake of 100,000 bass fingerlings, but Carter likes what he sees.

“I think it's going to get back to being fantastic again. We've been in that downward cycle there for a while and a lot of people have struggled, but seeing the numbers that they came up with last year and now the numbers that came up yesterday, it seems there's a lot more promise than I even expected,” Carter said.

The group is now considering restocking at a reduced rate.

They will meet to discuss that later this month at the Scottsboro Senior Center on June 25.

