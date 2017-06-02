Clearview Cancer Institute celebrates cancer survivors

On Friday, the Clearview Cancer Institute honored close to 500 cancer survivors of all kinds in one place, celebrating these brave men and women and their caretakers for conquering cancer.

WAFF 48 News caught up with a woman who beat colon cancer three years and is now fighting it again but this time in her liver. She explained how she's able to keep a smile on her face while continuing to fight.

"I got really into comics because I've kind of always been into that stuff and I used that, so just find something that you enjoy,” said Sara Cook.

This is the second time for the event.

