Decatur road closure overnight Sunday

Here's a first alert road report for our friends in Decatur.

This weekend Spring Avenue between Cedar Lake Rd. and Tammy St. will be closed starting at 7 on Sunday night.

Work will continue until around 6 a.m. Monday morning.

Crews are replacing gas and water mains.

Copyright 2017 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Report an Error | Submit a Tip to WAFF 48