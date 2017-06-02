Coroner responding to possible drowning at Little River Canyon

A recovery effort is underway for a missing swimmer at Little River Canyon National Preserve.

Park officials say a swimmer went under the water earlier Friday and never resurfaced. Park Superintendent Steve Black is expected to release more information shortly.

The DeKalb County coroner's office said they have been called to the scene.

WAFF 48 News is en route for more information.

This would be the second fatality at Little River Canyon this week. A 57-year-old man from Rome, Georgia fell to his death after climbing over a railing on Tuesday.

