18-year-old swimmer drowns at Little River Canyon

Authorities confirm a teen swimmer drowned at Little River Canyon National Preserve on Friday.

Park officials say a swimmer went under the water earlier Friday and never resurfaced. His body was later recovered.

Cherokee County Coroner Jeremy Deaton said the victim is an 18-year-old male from Georgia. Deaton said it was a drowning.

The DeKalb County coroner was called in to assist at the scene.

Park Superintendent Steve Black is expected to release more information shortly.

WAFF 48 News is en route for more information.

This would be the second fatality at Little River Canyon this week. A 57-year-old man from Rome, Georgia fell to his death after climbing over a railing on Tuesday.

READ MORE: Man falls to his death taking photos at Little River Canyon

Copyright 2017 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Report an Error | Submit a Tip to WAFF 48