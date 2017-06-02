18-year-old drowns at Little River Canyon

Authorities confirm a teen swimmer drowned at Little River Canyon National Preserve on Friday.

Park officials say an 18-year-old male from Adairsville, Georgia was swimming with friends at Little River Falls. He went under the water at about 1:45 p.m. and never resurfaced.

His body was recovered about an hour later near the center of the basin at the bottom of the falls.

Cherokee County Coroner Jeremy Deaton said the death appears to be due to drowning.

The DeKalb County coroner was called in to assist at the scene.

This was the second fatality at Little River Canyon this week. A 57-year-old man from Rome, Georgia fell to his death after climbing over a railing on Tuesday.

