Haleyville's 911 Festival returns

Popular country group Diamond Rio will be dialing up many of their hits tonight when they answer the call to play at the 9-1-1 Festival in Haleyville, presented by the Haleyville Chamber of Commerce.

This festival honors first responders and the fact that the country's first 9-1-1 call originated out of Haleyville on February 16, 1968.

The Chairmen of entertainment, Brandon Norris, tells us the population of the small town increases dramatically over the festival weekend.

"We are so proud here in Haleyville, AL to have hosted the very first 911 telephone call. It's a badge of honor for this town to have come up with this and to have presented it to the world. It's saved countless lives and it's something that this town, this community, we are so proud to be a part of," said Norris.

The festival begins this afternoon and will include music, arts, crafts, food vendors, and activities for children. Musical acts for Friday evening include Reid Haughton, The Band Steele, Sweet Tea Trio, and Diamond Rio.

Diamond Rio is known for hits like "Meet in the Middle", "Unbelievable" and "One More Day".

On Saturday morning, the festival activities will resume with a 5k Color Fun Run. Other activities include a classic car and antique tractor show, parade, and luncheon for alumni of Haleyville High School.

The event is free to the public.

Festival organizers encourage you to bring a lawn chair and enjoy strolling through while you enjoy the vendors, kids zone fun, and weekend in Haleyville.

