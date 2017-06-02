Veterans hosting Heroes on the Water event

Two local military veterans are giving back to their brothers in arms by providing a way to escape.

“Help somebody who fought for peace, find it." – It’s the mission statement of Heroes on the Water.

They are a nationwide group focused on taking military warriors far from their post-war trouble and helping them relax on the water.

"I'm wanting this to be a time where the guys can come out and have no stress and it's very joyful. I don't want it to be stressful for them," said Jason Hyche, the event’s coordinator.

Hyche wants to share the benefits of the program with others .

"I participated in an event up in Nashville this time last year. I know how much it helped me and what a good time it was for me and my wife. Having a moment to spend where there's no expectations put on you. You're just out being yourself," explained Hyche.

The idea is to connect with nature while fishing from a kayak in the middle of a body of water. No distractions. No strains.

A year ago, Hyche decided to create his own Heroes on the Water chapter, the first in North Alabama. He brought along a brother in arms, John Randau.

Their focus is to service men and women who feel they're forgotten.

"The bigger thing is after 16 years of war and having these veterans come back, they get a lot of help right out of the gate. The VA helps them out. Counselors help them out. But as time goes by, they don't have that/those anchors to go back to," said Randau.

"We're hoping the participants have a day of relaxation and just a chance to unwind, maybe stop their minds from wandering and racing. It's an opportunity for their caregivers to get together and meet other people going through the same thing. The outcome is people grow a larger support group," said Hyche.

"Get on the water, fish and relax and kick back and not dwell on some of the things of the past that might be bothering them," said Randau.

Tomorrow's event will be at Lake Guntersville at 8:00 a.m. If you'd like to get more information about participating or volunteering you can email northal@heroesonthewater.org or call 256.653.4600.

