Mary Scott Hunter announces candidacy for Lt. Governor

Mary Scott Hunter is ready for a new challenge and that could mean becoming the next Lieutenant Governor of Alabama.

The position has been vacant after former Lieutenant Governor Kay Ivey became Governor in April after the unexpected resignation of former Governor Robert Bentley.

In a twist, that is sort of the driving force behind Hunter's decision to run for the office.

"Ethics has to lead. It is a big part of my life and my time in the Air Force taught me core values and integrity," said Hunter.

Hunter is a current Alabama State Board of Education member first elected in 2010 and reelected in 2014. However, her day job carries that same theme of integrity running her Huntsville business serving as the Adviser for Compliance Ethics Risk at Intuitive Research and Technology Corporation.

"When corporations Google Alabama and they see corruption come up, we lose opportunities before we ever get

considered," added Hunter.

Hunter said her vision is solely focused on the American dream and making it real for Alabamians.

As Lieutenant Governor, Hunter said she would point her attention to providing economic opportunity, building household net worth, improving health care, reducing prison populations and definitely providing quality education.

The Lieutenant Governor is the presiding officer of the Alabama Senate and can help shape that kind of vision.

"Education has never been more important in our state and I can draw on the things that I've learned serving as a State Board of Education to the office. The Senate wants someone who will be value added and that's what I plan to be if elected," said Hunter.

If elected, Mary Scott Hunter would become the third woman to ever hold the office of Lieutenant Governor after

Democrat Lucy Baxley and Republican Kay Ivey.

"Diversity does matter and I'm aware of it but it's not at the forefront of my mind, however, it would be interesting,"

added Hunter.

Mary Scott Hunter grew up on the Alabama Gulf Coast. She graduated from the University of and then attended The University of Alabama School of Law. After graduating from law school, Hunter was commissioned as a U.S. Air Force Lieutenant and served ten years as an Air Force Judge Advocate General.

Hunter joins Alabama state Senator Rusy Glover, a Republican from Mobile who also recently announced his own candidacy.

