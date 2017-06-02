Alabama inmate escapee captured in Tennessee

A state inmate who escaped from the Loxley Work Release Center in Baldwin County has been captured in Tennessee.

Ryan Edward Wilson, 29, surrendered without incident on Thursday after a tip led U.S. Marshals to an address near Newport, Tennessee. Wilson was taken to the Cooke County Jail, where he awaits extradition back to Alabama.



Wilson, who was serving for a theft conviction in Jackson County, walked off his Mobile work release detail in April.

Another inmate, 38-year-old Bobby Lee Taylor, escaped with Wilson, but was recaptured in Deatsville on May 1.



