Daikin donates $200K to fix Princess marquee, build playground

The Princess Theatre in Decatur will receive a number of upgrades thanks to a donation from Daikin.



The company donated $100,000 each to the city of Decatur and Morgan County.



The money will be used to pay for a new marquee and graffiti-resistant paint.



You can read the full story by visiting our news partners at The Decatur Daily.





Copyright 2017 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Report an Error | Submit a Tip to WAFF 48