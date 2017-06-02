Daikin donates $200K to fix Princess marquee, build playground - WAFF-TV: News, Weather and Sports for Huntsville, AL

Daikin donates $200K to fix Princess marquee, build playground

DECATUR, AL (WAFF) -

The Princess Theatre in Decatur will receive a number of upgrades thanks to a donation from Daikin.

The company donated $100,000 each to the city of Decatur and Morgan County.

The money will be used to pay for a new marquee and graffiti-resistant paint.

