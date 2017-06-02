Grant money to help bring life to Hillsboro

Funding from a grant could help pave the way for a new recreation complex in Hillsboro.



More than $100,000 will be used to help demolish and clean the former Tennessee Valley School site along County Road 40.



Mayor Charles Owens said the project could help keep kids off the streets.



You can read the full story from our news partners at The Decatur Daily.





