Survivors' Day celebration in Huntsville

More than 400 survivors will celebrating their victory over cancer, and providing an example for those who are going through the struggle right now.



It's part of National Survivor's Day.



Clearview Cancer Institute in Huntsville will hold a special celebration on Friday starting at noon.



You can register for the event by visiting the Clearview website or calling (256) 327-5959.



