TN Valley weekend events (June 2-4)

Here’s a round up of some of the events happening this weekend in the Tennessee Valley

The annual Rock the South Festival will be bringing some of the biggest names in country music to Cullman all weekend. Luke Bryan is the headliner Friday and Sam Hunt will close the show on Saturday. There will also be performances from Brett Eldredge, Dustin Lynch, Cody Jinks, Riley Green & more.

The Well Red Tour comes to Huntsville this weekend, featuring the viral video star known as “The Liberal Redneck” – Trae Crowder, along with Corey Foster and Drew Morgan. There are two shows each on Friday and Saturday at Stand Up Live in Huntsville.

Get fit this weekend! The Saturdays in the Park series continues with a free Zumba class. It’s happening at 9:00 a.m. in Big Spring Park East. Visit Healthy Huntsville for more.

The annual Cigar Box Guitar Festival is happening this weekend at Lowe Mill in Huntsville. It draws hundreds of music lovers and performers from around the country to show off, buy, sell and trade their cigar box guitars. Hymn For Her, Travis Bolin and Huntsville favorite Microwave Dave are all playing.

It’s rodeo season, but you’ve probably never seen one like this. The Extreme Cowboy Association is bringing the action to the Celebration Arena in Priceville Saturday and Sunday. There will be races, roping, obstacle courses and more. It’s all free! Shows start at 9:00 a.m. both days.

Two events in the Shoals, from our friends and news partners at the Times Daily-- The annual North Alabama African Heritage Festival is happening Friday and Saturday. It’s free event from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. at Willie Green Center and Grounds, Tuscumbia. The festival features African culture, art and fashion, crafts and food, drumming and dance demonstrations, live music, folk storytelling and children's activities. For details, call 256-335-2911.

It’s also time for the annual Frontier Day in Florence. The annual event will be at Pope's Tavern Museum, 203 Hermitage Drive, Florence, is from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. June 3, and 1-4 p.m. June 4. Activities include demonstrations on basket weaving, broom making, quilting, pottery and more, along with dulcimer music. Admission to the festival and tours of the museum are free.





