Victim, offender identified in SW Huntsville ax murder

Mary Scott Hunter is ready for a new challenge and that could mean becoming the next Lieutenant Governor of Alabama.More >>
Mary Scott Hunter is ready for a new challenge and that could mean becoming the next Lieutenant Governor of Alabama.More >>
A state inmate who escaped from the Loxley Work Release Center in Baldwin County has been captured in Tennessee.More >>
A state inmate who escaped from the Loxley Work Release Center in Baldwin County has been captured in Tennessee.More >>
A small earthquake has struck northeastern Alabama near the Georgia line.More >>
A small earthquake has struck northeastern Alabama near the Georgia line.More >>
Two escaped Mississippi inmates are still on the loose in Colbert County. The third escapee was taken into custody Thursday afternoon.More >>
Two escaped Mississippi inmates are still on the loose in Colbert County. The third escapee was taken into custody Thursday afternoon.More >>
According to the victim's daughter, Linda, the family pet couldn't be stopped during a five-minute attack.More >>
According to the victim's daughter, Linda, the family pet couldn't be stopped during a five-minute attack.More >>
According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg police, the mother and the 911 caller have conflicting stories about what happened. Police believe the two know each other.More >>
According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg police, the mother and the 911 caller have conflicting stories about what happened. Police believe the two know each other.More >>
A man accidentally shot and killed his girlfriend in Arlington, according to Shelby County Sheriff’s Office.More >>
A man accidentally shot and killed his girlfriend in Arlington, according to Shelby County Sheriff’s Office.More >>
Authorities say a 16-year-old girl is charged with murder and accused of stabbing her Uber driver to death in suburban Chicago.More >>
Authorities say a 16-year-old girl is charged with murder and accused of stabbing her Uber driver to death in suburban Chicago.More >>
Emergency officials are working the scene of an officer-involved shooting in Petal.More >>
Emergency officials are working the scene of an officer-involved shooting in Petal.More >>
A cross-country road trip over Memorial Day weekend, stopping only for gas and a driver swap, to grant a dying wish.More >>
A cross-country road trip over Memorial Day weekend, stopping only for gas and a driver swap, to grant a dying wish.More >>
Officials with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency confirm Marine Patrol says one person is dead and another is missing after two vessels collided on Bankhead Lake Thursday evening.More >>
Officials with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency confirm Marine Patrol says one person is dead and another is missing after two vessels collided on Bankhead Lake Thursday evening.More >>
The driver who slammed his 18-wheeler into a Mount Pleasant ISD school bus and a passenger car in April had methamphetamines in his system at the time of the crash, according to a certified Texas Department of Public Safety crash report.More >>
The driver who slammed his 18-wheeler into a Mount Pleasant ISD school bus and a passenger car in April had methamphetamines in his system at the time of the crash, according to a certified Texas Department of Public Safety crash report.More >>