Victim, offender identified in SW Huntsville ax murder

Huntsville police say a man was killed on Peel Street. (Source: WAFF)

Police continue to investigate a Thursday night homicide in southwest Huntsville.

Authorities arrived at the 2700 block of Peel St. near Bob Wallace Ave. after receiving a 911 call from the suspect’s wife.

At the scene they found 63-year-old Robert Bezotte dead, having sustained obvious head trauma from the ax identified as the murder weapon.

Randal Wayne Beard, 56, was quickly identified as the suspect in the murder. Police found him in the front yard of the Bezotte residence, with Mr. Bezotte found inside.

Beard was taken into custody and has since been charged with Capital Murder.

The investigation is ongoing, but authorities believe the incident stemmed from an ongoing dispute between the victim and offender.

