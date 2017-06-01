Man killed in possible ax murder in SW Huntsville

Huntsville police say a man was killed on Peel Street. (Source: WAFF)

Huntsville police are investigating a Thursday night homicide in southwest Huntsville.

Police found a man dead in the 2700 block of Peel Street near Bob Wallace Avenue.

Investigators say they believe the victim was killed with an ax. He was found dead at the scene with trauma to the head.

A person of interest was detained for questioning.

