Man shot at Huntsville apartment complex

Man shot at Huntsville apartment complex

Huntsville police investigated a shooting at Spring Branch Apartments. (Source: WAFF) Huntsville police investigated a shooting at Spring Branch Apartments. (Source: WAFF)
HUNTSVILLE, AL (WAFF) -

Huntsville police are searching for a suspect in a shooting Thursday night.

Police say a man was shot twice just before 7 p.m. It happened at Spring Branch Apartments on Binford Drive.

His injuries were not life-threatening.

