Man shot at Huntsville apartment complex

Two escaped Mississippi inmates are still on the loose in Colbert County. The third escapee was taken into custody Thursday afternoon.More >>
Two escaped Mississippi inmates are still on the loose in Colbert County. The third escapee was taken into custody Thursday afternoon.More >>
An isolated shower remains possible this evening, but most of you will stay dry.More >>
An isolated shower remains possible this evening, but most of you will stay dry.More >>
Huntsville police are searching for a suspect in a shooting Thursday night.More >>
Huntsville police are searching for a suspect in a shooting Thursday night.More >>
Decatur police are searching for a kidnapping suspect.More >>
Decatur police are searching for a kidnapping suspect.More >>
Some homeowners in Madison County say their mail carrier fed meatballs with nails in them to their dog.More >>
Some homeowners in Madison County say their mail carrier fed meatballs with nails in them to their dog.More >>
Authorities say a 16-year-old girl is charged with murder and accused of stabbing her Uber driver to death in suburban Chicago.More >>
Authorities say a 16-year-old girl is charged with murder and accused of stabbing her Uber driver to death in suburban Chicago.More >>
A cellphone recording shows scenes from the deadly shootout between bounty hunters and a fugitive inside the Nissan dealership in Greenville, TX.More >>
A cellphone recording shows scenes from the deadly shootout between bounty hunters and a fugitive inside the Nissan dealership in Greenville, TX.More >>
Judge Richard "Chip" Moore increased the bond to $307,500 for the man who was arrested after he allegedly struck and killed a 12-year-old boy during a police chase.More >>
Judge Richard "Chip" Moore increased the bond to $307,500 for the man who was arrested after he allegedly struck and killed a 12-year-old boy during a police chase.More >>
A 10-year-old boy and his father are dead after a murder-suicide in Jefferson Davis County Wednesday.More >>
A 10-year-old boy and his father are dead after a murder-suicide in Jefferson Davis County Wednesday.More >>
Warrants state that a nurse employed at Mary Black Hospital was arrested on multiple drug charges.More >>
Warrants state that a nurse employed at Mary Black Hospital was arrested on multiple drug charges.More >>
We spent much of the day in the driveway of the Forest City home, waiting for an owner to show up. When she finally did, the bathtub story got even more interesting.More >>
We spent much of the day in the driveway of the Forest City home, waiting for an owner to show up. When she finally did, the bathtub story got even more interesting.?More >>
A Bossier City woman alleges two men were following her from aisle to aisle in a Walmart store and left without buying anything. Now her Facebook post about the encounter is making the rounds on social media.More >>
A Bossier City woman alleges two men were following her from aisle to aisle in a Walmart store and left without buying anything. Now her Facebook post about the encounter is making the rounds on social media.More >>