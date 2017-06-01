Kidnapping suspect wanted in Decatur

Decatur police are searching for a kidnapping suspect.

Police say Trevonne Monte Jackson, 21, took his ex-girlfriend against her will from the 600 block of Cedar Lake Road on Monday. Police say he forced her into her vehicle and began driving recklessly, purposely crashing the vehicle to try to injure her. She was able to escape with no injuries and call for help.

Jackson fled the scene before police arrived.

Morgan County E911 got another call on Thursday that Jackson had attempted to kidnap her again. Police say this time, he forced himself into an apartment armed with a handgun and forced her outside to a white Nissan Altima. Her 6-year-old daughter was present, and Jackson reportedly put the child in the car while trying to force his ex-girlfriend in the car as well.

Police say she was able to obtain Jackson’s handgun and fired several shots into the air, causing a disruption. She was able to get her daughter out of the car and run to safety as Jackson left the scene.

There is now an arrest warrant charging Jackson with second-degree kidnapping. The Decatur Police Department is requesting help from the public in finding him.

He was last seen in a white Nissan Altima with another black male, a white male and a biracial male. The car was approximately a 2006 model Jackson could be on his way to Gadsden where he is originally from, according to police.

Jackson is described as a black male, 5 feet 4 inches tall and approximately 140 pounds.

