Boaz pursuing new recreation center, city park

The city of Boaz is pursuing $10 million for its recreation department. The money will be used to build a new recreational facility and city park.

The city is looking to not only create a brand new recreational center, but they also want a new city park.

The city of Boaz wants to expand its current recreational facilities. The plan is to have two gyms, a kids and competition-size pool and a walking area.

A vacant lot the city bought a few years ago is set to become a city park. That space will have at least two pavilions, an amphitheater and a splash pad.

It's next to downtown. Mayor David Dyar hopes its proximity will bring more people downtown to shop.

"We're trying to improve the quality of life in Boaz by giving our citizens a recreational complex that will meet the needs of the majority of our citizens as well as a city park because a city park can really be beneficial," said Dyar.

Dyar said when the council meets on Monday, they're expected to approve having the bonds issued to pay for the projects.

Groundbreaking could begin in the next few months.

Copyright 2017 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Report an Error | Submit a Tip to WAFF 48