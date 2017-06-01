Elementary school in Boaz gets $5K grant for library books

A foundation by a former first lady is providing $5,000 for new books at a Boaz library.

Corley Elementary was one of just three libraries in the state to be awarded a gr ant.

Getting new books for the library is difficult with not much money to work with. The gr ant from the Laura Bush Foundation will allow for the purchase of 300 new books for the library.

The library usually gets just $600 from the state for books.

Library media specialist Jodi Eckhoff said she's always trying to find funding to make her library better and was very surprised when her request from the Laura Bush Foundation was gr anted.

Very soon, the library will have books geared toward science, technology, engineering and math. The remaining money will go toward fiction, chapter books and biographies.

The idea is to inspire young minds.

“Anything they can get their hands on, they're excited about. At this level, just keep them excited about reading, introducing things they're not accustomed to through science, technology, engineering, math, things like that they don't see every day, hopefully will inspire them to pursue careers in that field or just learn more about what's going on,” said Eckhoff.

Eckoff said they are preparing to buy the books and they should be on the library shelves by the start of the school year this fall.

