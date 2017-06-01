Meridianville Army veteran opens up land to Redstone horse owners

Patrick Moore is the property owner of Glory Meadows in Meridianville.

Moore is a disabled Army veteran. He goes out to enjoy what he calls the serenity of the stretch of land he's owned for more than 14 years.

"This is something I enjoy doing, just coming out here and getting away," said Moore.

Horse owners, being told to leave Redstone due to their condemned stables, decided to reach out to the community in hopes of finding someone like Moore. Moore saw reports about the problem and decided he had to help.

"I took the initiative to go out there and talk to the horse owners. They were looking for somewhere to board their horse. They needed me, I needed them. So we just kinda got together," said Moore.

All of his 40 acres are now dedicated to the horses and their owners.

"A miracle just came in from nowhere. I'm still without words for what this man is going to be doing for us," said Rae Smith, one of the horse owners.

"I don't think that could have been planned. By the grace of God, they had looked at six other properties that just didn't fit. Even though mine still needs some work, it's still suitable for what they were looking for," said Moore.

They're working hard to get the property ready for the horses to be moved there in July, but they still need help financially and with physical labor. They still have to finish up the barns, build up fences and lay out land for pastures and hay.

"Soon as we get a break from rain," said Moore, "We have people calling, volunteering, not turning down any help. I'm believing and hope we're going to move forward regardless."

If you would like to help out Moore or the horse owners you can email RSASaveOurHorses@gmail.com or donate to: https://www.gofundme.com/redstonehorses.

