Search for escaped MS inmates shifts to Colbert County

Deputies with the Lauderdale and Colbert County Sheriff's Offices are searching for three Mississippi inmates who may have fled to Alabama.
Old Highway 24 in Trinity is closed due to a nearby fire at Pondarosa Furniture.
Huntsville police confirm one person was killed in a triple shooting Wednesday afternoon.
Two people are dead following a wreck on Highway 31 in Decatur. First responders were on the the scene just after 1 a.m. Thursday.
We'll start your Thursday in the low-to-mid 60s.Some areas may experience patchy fog before 8 a.m. as we go through the day mostly sunny skies with highs in the mid-to-upper 80s
A cellphone recording shows scenes from the deadly shootout between bounty hunters and a fugitive inside the Nissan dealership in Greenville, TX.
A man was fishing on a lake when his girlfriend suggested that he use a McNugget as bait, and it worked.
Just when you thought you had seen everything people could drive off without - meet Jody Nash.
A 12-year-old boy was hit by a vehicle and killed Wednesday evening during a reported police chase that stemmed from a narcotics investigation, according to officials.
A Goose Creek man has been charged with attempted murder after intentionally running a woman over in a parking lot, authorities say.
A Bossier City woman alleges two men were following her from aisle to aisle in a Walmart store and left without buying anything. Now her Facebook post about the encounter is making the rounds on social media.
We spent much of the day in the driveway of the Forest City home, waiting for an owner to show up. When she finally did, the bathtub story got even more interesting.
Old Highway 24 in Trinity is closed due to a nearby fire at Pondarosa Furniture.
Fiona may not be ready for public appearances, but FOX19 NOW got a sneak peek after the Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Garden closed Wednesday night.
Jessica Price was sentenced to 10 years in prison, but she is only required to serve five years of probation unless she gets into trouble again, in which case she will be subject to the 10-year prison term.
