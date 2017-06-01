1 escapee in custody; search for remaining MS inmates continues in Colbert County

Two escaped Mississippi inmates are still on the loose in Colbert County. The third escapee was taken into custody Thursday afternoon.

Investigators believe the remaining two are still in the Riverton Rose Trail area. Deputies say they will continue maintaining full police presence there until they are captured.

The fugitives are considered dangerous, according to deputies.

"As we stated earlier today we do recommend all local citizens in the Riverton Rose Trail and Eagle Point area to use good judgement and remain in your homes with doors locked tonight. It will be wise to wait until daylight to get outside," the Colbert County Sheriff's Office said in a statement.

David Glasco, John Brown and Mark Lindsey escaped from jail in Prentiss County, Mississippi on Thursday morning.

The Prentiss County Sheriff's Office believes they may have fled to Alabama driving a stolen white Silverado.

Multiple law enforcement agencies responded to the Eagle Point subdivision in Cherokee to aid in the search. K-9 units were brought in from Huntsville, Decatur and Mississippi. The Limestone County Sheriff's Office used their helicopter.

The U.S. Marshals Service, Alabama Law Enforcement Agency and multiple north Alabama law enforcement agencies all assisted.

Glasco was charged with sexual battery, Brown was charged with possession of stolen property and Lindsey was charged with burglary according to NBC affiliate WTVA in Mississippi.

