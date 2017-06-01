1 escapee in custody; search for MS inmates ongoing in Colbert County

Deputies with the Lauderdale and Colbert County Sheriff's Offices are searching for three Mississippi inmates who may have fled to Alabama.



UPDATE: 1 inmate is in custody according to the Colbert County Sheriff's Office. Officials have not yet identified the inmate.



David Glasco, John Brown and Mark Lindsey escaped from a Prentiss County, Mississippi jail this morning.



The Prentiss County Sheriff's Office believes the escapees may have fled to Alabama driving a stolen white Silverado.



Multiple law enforcement agencies are responding to the Eagle Point subdivision in Cherokee after reports of the inmates running into the woods nearby.



Glasco was charged with sexual battery, Brown was charged with possession of stolen property and Lindsey was charged with burglary according to NBC affiliate WTVA in Mississippi.



WAFF 48 has a crew en route to gather details.



