Pondarosa Furniture in Trinity on fire; Old Highway 24 closed

Old Highway 24 in Trinity is closed due to a nearby fire at Pondarosa Furniture.



Crews report sections of the roof have collapsed. The building has sustained serious damage and could be a complete loss.



Firefighters responded around 4:00 a.m. on Thursday. The furniture inside the building is fueling the fire and it could take all day for the flames to extinguish.



There are no reports of injuries at this time.

The family-run business has been at its current location since 1980.

Copyright 2017 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Report an Error | Submit a Tip to WAFF 48