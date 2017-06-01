Pondarosa Furniture in Trinity on fire; Old Highway 24 closed

Old Highway 24 in Trinity is closed due to a nearby fire at Pondarosa Furniture.More >>
Two people are dead following a wreck on Highway 31 in Decatur. First responders were on the the scene just after 1 a.m. Thursday.More >>
We'll start your Thursday in the low-to-mid 60s.Some areas may experience patchy fog before 8 a.m. as we go through the day mostly sunny skies with highs in the mid-to-upper 80sMore >>
Huntsville police confirm one person was killed in a triple shooting Wednesday afternoon.More >>
The Jackson County Sheriff's Office confirms someone was hurt in a train wreck Wednesday afternoon.More >>
A man was fishing on a lake when his girlfriend suggested that he use a McNugget as bait, and it worked.More >>
Just when you thought you had seen everything people could drive off without - meet Jody Nash.More >>
A 12-year-old boy was hit by a vehicle and killed Wednesday evening during a reported police chase that stemmed from a narcotics investigation, according to officials.More >>
Fiona may not be ready for public appearances, but FOX19 NOW got a sneak peek after the Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Garden closed Wednesday night.More >>
Cinthia Zavala-Ramos stood before the more than 400 members of her graduating Socastee High School class Wednesday afternoon as their valedictorian.More >>
President Donald Trump says celebrity Kathy Griffin "should be ashamed of herself" for appearing in a video holding what looked like Trump's bloody, severed head.More >>
A massive fire destroyed portions of Oakdale Elementary School late Wednesday afternoon.More >>
A man and woman are both dead after their motorcycle crashed in Southaven on Wednesday night.More >>
