Tuscumbia mayor suspends park ride after response to malfunction

The mayor of Tuscumbia has suspended a kids' roller coaster operated by the city following a reported malfunction.



Mayor Kerry Underwood says he was made aware of an incident involving the Python coaster in Spring Park.



Mayor Underwood says he is launching an investigation into the city's handling of the malfunction and claims the ride will remain shutdown through the week.

Witnesses at the scene claim that there was a delay in calling first responders to help assist remove riders.

Pictures posted online show children stuck on the coaster.

Mayor Kerry Underwood is asking parents to contact the city if you know anything about the incident.



