2 dead in Highway 31 wreck in Decatur

DECATUR, AL (WAFF) -

Two people are dead following a wreck on Highway 31 in Decatur.

First responders were on the the scene just after 1 a.m. Thursday. One of the vehicles caught fire shortly after the accident.

Two others suffered unknown injuries.


It's not clear what caused the accident.

The road was shutdown for hours as crews worked to assist the injured and clear the accident. Highway 31 reopened around 4:00 a.m. Thursday.
 

