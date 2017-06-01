2 dead in Highway 31 wreck in Decatur

Two people are dead following a wreck on Highway 31 in Decatur.



First responders were on the the scene just after 1 a.m. Thursday. One of the vehicles caught fire shortly after the accident.



Two others suffered unknown injuries.

2 DEAD IN US 31 WRECK: Decatur FD confirms 1 man, 1 woman died in the wreck on US 31, 2 others injured and taken to the hospital @waff48 — Jake Berent WAFF (@JakeBerent) June 1, 2017



It's not clear what caused the accident.



The road was shutdown for hours as crews worked to assist the injured and clear the accident. Highway 31 reopened around 4:00 a.m. Thursday.



