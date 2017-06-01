2 dead in Decatur wrong-way wreck

Two people are dead following a wrong-way crash on Highway 31 in Decatur.



The accident happened at 12:03 a.m. Thursday just north of Bowles Bridge Road.



27-year-old Tiah Nicole Loggins of Danville was killed when she was hit by a Jeep traveling in the wrong direction.



Two passengers riding with Loggins were transported to the hospital. The conditions of the passengers are unknown at this time.



The driver of the Jeep was also killed in the wreck. Officials have not yet been able to properly identify the driver.

The road was shutdown for hours as crews worked to assist the injured and clear the accident. Highway 31 reopened around 4:00 a.m. Thursday.



