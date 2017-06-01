2 dead in Decatur wrong-way wreck

Old Highway 24 in Trinity is closed due to a nearby fire at Pondarosa Furniture.More >>
Old Highway 24 in Trinity is closed due to a nearby fire at Pondarosa Furniture.More >>
President Donald Trump will announce his decision on the Paris climate accord at 2 p.m.More >>
President Donald Trump will announce his decision on the Paris climate accord at 2 p.m.More >>
Two people are dead following a wreck on Highway 31 in Decatur. First responders were on the the scene just after 1 a.m. Thursday.More >>
Two people are dead following a wreck on Highway 31 in Decatur. First responders were on the the scene just after 1 a.m. Thursday.More >>
Deputies with the Lauderdale and Colbert County Sheriff's Offices are searching for three Mississippi inmates who may have fled to Alabama.More >>
Deputies with the Lauderdale and Colbert County Sheriff's Offices are searching for three Mississippi inmates who may have fled to Alabama.More >>
Huntsville police confirm one person was killed in a triple shooting Wednesday afternoon.More >>
Huntsville police confirm one person was killed in a triple shooting Wednesday afternoon.More >>
A cellphone recording shows scenes from the deadly shootout between bounty hunters and a fugitive inside the Nissan dealership in Greenville, TX.More >>
A cellphone recording shows scenes from the deadly shootout between bounty hunters and a fugitive inside the Nissan dealership in Greenville, TX.More >>
Authorities say a 16-year-old girl is charged with murder and accused of stabbing her Uber driver to death in suburban Chicago.More >>
Authorities say a 16-year-old girl is charged with murder and accused of stabbing her Uber driver to death in suburban Chicago.More >>
A resort in the Philippines is apparently under attack.More >>
A resort in the Philippines is apparently under attack.More >>
A man was fishing on a lake when his girlfriend suggested that he use a McNugget as bait, and it worked.More >>
A man was fishing on a lake when his girlfriend suggested that he use a McNugget as bait, and it worked.More >>
Just when you thought you had seen everything people could drive off without - meet Jody Nash.More >>
Just when you thought you had seen everything people could drive off without - meet Jody Nash.More >>
Bond has been set at $57,500 for the man who was arrested after he allegedly struck and killed a 12-year-old boy during a police chase.More >>
Bond has been set at $57,500 for the man who was arrested after he allegedly struck and killed a 12-year-old boy during a police chase.More >>
A Bossier City woman alleges two men were following her from aisle to aisle in a Walmart store and left without buying anything. Now her Facebook post about the encounter is making the rounds on social media.More >>
A Bossier City woman alleges two men were following her from aisle to aisle in a Walmart store and left without buying anything. Now her Facebook post about the encounter is making the rounds on social media.More >>
It’s illegal in Texas for a child younger than five to be a passenger on a motorcycle.More >>
It’s illegal in Texas for a child younger than five to be a passenger on a motorcycle.More >>