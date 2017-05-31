DeKalb County family seeks answers to woman's disappearance 3 years ago

It's been three years since a DeKalb County woman was declared missing. Wendy Jane Gorham Anderson was last seen April 18, 2014, and family members are still seeking answers.

Fort Payne Police Chief Randy Bynum said they've exhausted every lead and that's about all they have at this time.

Jessica Kuykendall said she fears the worst has happened to her mother but she just wants closure.

Days after her mother's disappearance, Anderson's black Honda Accord was found on County Road 630 in Mentone. The former chief of Mentone said when they found it, they just thought it had been abandoned.

Her family has the car now.

A search was done of the area where the car was found but it came up empty.

Kuykendall hopes someone out there knows something that could help solve her mother's disappearance.

“I just want someone to just help, help me find my mom, for my grandparents. It would help me too, yeah, but, they suffer every day,” said Kuykendall.

If anyone has any information about this case you are asked to contact the Fort Payne Police Department.

Copyright 2017 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Report an Error | Submit a Tip to WAFF 48