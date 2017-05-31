First indoor shooting range opens in the Shoals

It's a first-of-its-kind. An indoor shooting range has opened in the Shoals.

The target audience is more than just gun experts.

"We want to really promote responsible gun ownership and promote good techniques with a gun and those things breed safety," said general manager and co-owner Gene Schrieber.

This is three years in the making, and Cypress Creek Indoor Range is ready for business.

"We worked with a ballistic company out of Utah that had the same vision we had with the facility to be open and bright and non-threatening and non-intimidating and welcoming for families and novice shooters instead of geared to guys who shoot," Schrieber said.

They incorporated Shoals famous sites to make it more inviting.

You can bring your own gun or they have a rentals to test out.

They also worked with sound engineers to minimize the gunfire noise.

"When you walk out in the parking lot you can barely hear anything, and when you get off the property you do not hear anything," Schrieber said.

You shoot into 24,000 pounds of chopped up tires, and there are 15 different targets. They even have zombies that you can shoot in the dark.

If you don't know how to shoot, they'll teach you.

"This is the first semiautomatic I've had,” said Carol Blankenship. “I've had revolvers before. This being a new weapon for me, I wanted to get the proper instructions."

Blankenship is learning to load the gun, shoot, take it apart and clean it. She lives by herself, but she feels much safer now.

"Absolutely, especially a necessity in this day and age, and it's always been important to know how to protect yourself but it's more so now," Blankenship said.

She plans to stop by on a monthly basis.

"First time you've picked up a gun and shot it, that is great," Schrieber said.

The range opens to everyone Friday afternoon after a grand opening "ribbon-shooting" ceremony at 3 p.m.

Cypress Creek Indoor Range offers five lanes that are 50 yards and five that are 25 yards away. All stalls are equipped with touchscreen target retrievers, and each lane is rented by the hour.

The location is 5060 Highway 157, Florence AL, 35630 or you can call them at 256-275-7586.

Copyright 2017 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Report an Error | Submit a Tip to WAFF 48