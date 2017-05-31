Valley Head turning into Mayberry on Saturday for a good cause

The town of Valley Head is looking to go back in time this weekend, back about 60 years to the days of Mayberry.

Town leaders began looking at how they could raise some money for the local volunteer fire department. They found inspiration in "The Andy Griffith Show."

New names for businesses went up in Valley Head, all themed to Mayberry. There's Aunt Bee's Kitchen. Across the street, you'll now find Floyd's Barber Shop.

Barney Fife, Aunt Bee and Floyd the barber have been invited to attend, or at least some really good impersonators of those characters.

Valley Head Police Chief Nick Welden said they hope to have a jail and bail fundraiser and take donations for the fire department.

Welden said the event, called "Memories of Mayberry," will be fun for the entire family.

“We'll have kids activities, blow-up toys for kids. There will be activities for all ages of people, kids and all, so by all means, bring the kids out, eat some ice cream and have a good time in Mayberry,” he said.

The event kicks off in Valley Head at 9 a.m. Saturday.

