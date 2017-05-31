Triple shooting under investigation in NW Huntsville

Huntsville police confirm three people were shot in the 3000 block of Brook Manor Avenue Wednesday afternoon.

All three went to the hospital. There is no word yet on their conditions.

No suspects are in custody at this time.

The investigation is ongoing.

No other information has been released yet. Check back for updates from the scene.

Copyright 2017 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Report an Error | Submit a Tip to WAFF 48