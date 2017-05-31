1 killed, 2 injured in NW Huntsville shooting

Huntsville police confirm one person was killed in a triple shooting Wednesday afternoon.

Police say three people were shot in the 3000 block of Brook Manor Avenue at about 5:15 p.m. An adult male was dead at the scene.

The two others went to the hospital. Police say one of them drove himself. There is no word yet on their conditions.

A person of interest was taken into custody for questioning.

The investigation is ongoing.

