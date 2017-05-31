Man injured in train vs. vehicle wreck in Stevenson - WAFF-TV: News, Weather and Sports for Huntsville, AL

Man injured in train vs. vehicle wreck in Stevenson

The Jackson County Sheriff's Office confirms someone was hurt in a train wreck Wednesday afternoon.

A train and vehicle collided at Main Street and Kentucky Avenue in Stevenson.

Authorities say a 26-year-old man was airlifted to the hospital.

The wreck is under investigation.

