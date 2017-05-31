Project Lifesaver

The Madison County Sheriff's Office is partnering with the Pilot Club of Huntsville to offer state-of-the art ID bracelets to loved ones with Alzheimers, dementia or autism.
You can learn more about the program on the Madison County Sheriff's Office website.
