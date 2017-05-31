Project Lifesaver - WAFF-TV: News, Weather and Sports for Huntsville, AL

Project Lifesaver

By William McLain, Digital Content Director


The Madison County Sheriff's Office is partnering with the Pilot Club of Huntsville to offer state-of-the art ID bracelets to loved ones with Alzheimers, dementia or autism. 

You can learn more about the program on the Madison County Sheriff's Office website

 

