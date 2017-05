Due to NBC coverage of the French Open on Saturday, June 10 watch NBC kids programs at:

Saturday, June 10, 7am - The Voyager with Josh Garcia

Saturday, June 10, 7:30am - Wilderness Vet

Sunday, June 18, 10am - Journey with Dylan Dreyer

Sunday, June 18, 10:30am - Naturally, Danny Seo

Sunday, June 18, 11am - Give

Sunday, June 18, 11:30am - Heart of a Champion with Lauren Thompson