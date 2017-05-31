Madison City School students required to re-enroll after audit finds out of zone students

The Madison City School system is making all students re-enroll because of students not enrolling in the correct school zone.

The re-enrollment process will begin June 1 and will be done online.

Officials with the school system tell us they suspect that there could be several students currently enrolled in the Madison City School system who are not living within the school district.

The school system spends about $9,236 per student and about $2,800 of that is paid by the city of Madison.

"As we grow larger, the number grows significantly larger and ultimately that is a burden on the citizens and taxpayers of Madison. It is a way that we can be more accountable, to our taxpayers, that we are using every dollar toward the education of their children" said Robby Parker, Madison City Schools Superintendent.

Officials tell us that getting all the students to re-enroll is a cost-saving measure and that they will have a team that will investigate any students that they think may be living out of zone.

Copyright 2017 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Report an Error | Submit a Tip to WAFF 48