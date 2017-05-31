NASA solar probe to explore sun's surface

The sun makes life possible here on Earth, but there is still much to be learned about the star.



NASA's Solar Probe Plus, launching in 2018, will seek to expand our understanding by flying closer to the sun's surface than ever before.



The agency will announce details of the mission on Wednesday morning at the University of Chicago.



WAFF 48 will stream the 10:00am event in this story.



[ON A MOBILE DEVICE? TAP HERE FOR LIVE STREAM]



The plan calls for the probe to fly within 4 million miles of the sun to study how solar flares form and evolve.



The data can hopefully be used to better understand space-weather events and the potential impact on Earth.



The probe will use a special carbon-composite shield to help withstand the extreme 2,500 degrees Fahrenheit temperatures.



You can read more about the mission by visiting the Solar Probe NASA website.



Copyright 2017 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Report an Error | Submit a Tip to WAFF 48