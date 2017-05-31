Monte Sano Blvd to close for emergency service line work

Huntsville Utilities Water Operations Crews will close the northbound lane of Monte Sano Boulevard south of Panorama Drive for emergency service line work at 8 a.m.

Traffic will be diverted into the southbound lane by flaggers that will be directing traffic during this work. The estimated time for the lane closure is 5-6 hours.

Motorists are asked to avoid this area if possible. Motorists traveling through this area are asked to do so with extreme caution as workers will be present. If possible, travelers are advised to plan an alternate route to minimize any inconvenience.

If alternate routes are not available, be prepared for shifting traffic patterns and possible delays. Huntsville Utilities thanks the community for their patience and cooperation as we continue working to provide the best service possible to our community.

Copyright 2017 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Report an Error | Submit a Tip to WAFF 48