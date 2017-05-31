Monte Sano Blvd to close for emergency service line work

We should see a fair amount of sunshine through the first half of today with more cloud cover developing as we warm.More >>
A group in Huntsville is helping fight back against the Parkinson’s disease - one punch at a time.More >>
A person accused of vandalizing a downtown Huntsville business was caught on camera.More >>
Authorities confirm a tourist died in an accident at Little River Canyon Tuesday morning.More >>
Federal authorities are investigating a man they say stole dozens of credit cards numbers across north Alabama and southern Tennessee.More >>
A Columbia family receiving services for their elderly mother with Alzheimer’s is telling their story after a strange encounter.More >>
Woods was arrested Monday on suspicion of DUI and spent nearly four hours in jail before he was released on his own recognizance.More >>
The apparent typo became a hashtag that trended at No. 1 worldwide on Twitter in the early hours Wednesday.More >>
Deputies were called to a Marrero home Tuesday about a missing 1-year-old boy.More >>
It’s illegal in Texas for a child younger than five to be a passenger on a motorcycle.More >>
It's a "girl fight" that is making waves on social media, and now three Albany teenagers are in the Terrell County jail on several charges, including disorderly conduct, and police say more arrests are expected.More >>
A couple of cops did a drunk dude a solid when they not only didn't bust him, but took him home and put him in bed.More >>
A Bossier City woman alleges two men were following her from aisle to aisle in a Walmart store and left without buying anything. Now her Facebook post about the encounter is making the rounds on social media.More >>
A Marion County Deputy was injured Tuesday afternoon during a traffic stop.More >>
